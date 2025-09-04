On Thursday Roche announced that Contivue, a small implant that continuously releases a drug into the eye to treat wet AMD, has received CE marking, paving the way for its commercialization in Europe and countries that accept this certification.



This device is intended to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), a disease that affects 1.7 million people in the European Union and causes severe vision loss if left untreated.



Its mechanism of action is based on the continuous release of Susvimo, which is currently being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).



While wet AMD is typically treated with monthly injections into the eye, the combination of Contivue and Susvimo requires only two refills per year on average.



A long-term follow-up study showed that the product enabled patients to maintain virtually stable vision over seven years.



It should be noted that Contivue is already approved in the United States for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR).



On the Zurich Stock Exchange, Roche shares were up about 2% on Thursday morning following the release of this information.