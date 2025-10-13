On Monday, Roche announced that it had obtained approval from the US FDA to market the first blood test for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease in the US.



The device, called Elecsys pTau181, is intended for patients aged 55+ who show signs or symptoms of cognitive decline. It measures phosphorylated tau protein (pTau) 181 in human blood plasma, a key biomarker associated with Alzheimer's disease pathology.



Developed in partnership with Eli Lilly, this minimally invasive test provides physicians with information to identify patients in the early stages of cognitive decline who are unlikely to have Alzheimer's-related amyloid pathology.



However, these results must be interpreted in combination with other clinical data, Roche said.



While Alzheimer's disease affects over seven million Americans, 92% of patients with mild cognitive impairment—considered the early symptomatic phase of the disease—are undiagnosed, depriving them of the opportunity to seek early treatment.



Until now, Alzheimer's biomarker testing has been mainly reserved for specialized departments, such as neurology.



In addition to FDA approval in the US, Roche recently obtained CE marking from European authorities for the Elecsys pTau181 test.