Roche unveils positive results from the Phase III evERA study evaluating giredestrant in combination with everolimus in people with advanced estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer.



This combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% and 62% in the intention-to-treat (ITT) and ESR1 mutation populations, respectively, compared to standard endocrine therapy combined with everolimus.



The combination was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed, including no photopsia. Overall survival data were immature, but a clear positive trend was observed in the ITT and ESR1-mutated populations.



If approved, giredestrant and everolimus could be the first and only oral combination of selective estrogen receptor degraders in a post-CDK inhibitor, the Swiss healthcare group says.