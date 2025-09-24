Roche is presenting new data on OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab) and the investigational Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor fenebrutinib at the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in Barcelona, Spain (September 24-26).



The new data show that treatment with OCREVUS offers a significant benefit in preventing disability progression in various groups of people with multiple sclerosis (MS).



This includes children with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), women with MS who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and adults with advanced primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).



Phase II data for fenebrutinib, showing near-complete suppression of disease activity at 96 weeks, will be presented ahead of the upcoming pivotal study results.



We have made significant scientific advances in the treatment of MS and improved the health of people with MS, particularly at key moments in life such as family planning, Roche said.



With over a decade of evidence of its efficacy and safety, OCREVUS has transformed the course of MS in people with relapsing-remitting MS and primary-progressive MS, and the new data reinforce its role in preventing disability progression.