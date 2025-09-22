This morning Roche announced that positive Phase III results show that Roche's giredestrant significantly improves progression-free survival in advanced ER-positive breast cancer.



ER-positive breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases. Despite therapeutic advances, ER-positive breast cancer remains particularly difficult to treat due to its biological complexity, the group said.



evERA met its primary endpoints; giredestrant in combination with everolimus demonstrated a significant benefit in the ITT and ESR1-mutated populations in a post-CDK inhibitor setting, compared to standard therapy in combination with everolimus.



The all-oral combination was well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual treatments in the study; no new safety signals were observed.



evERA is the first positive Phase III trial comparing a treatment containing an all-oral selective estrogen receptor degrader to a combination of standard care.



The data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and shared with health authorities.



'These results show that the giredestrant combination provided a significant benefit to patients with ER-positive breast cancer whose disease progressed after treatment with a CDK inhibitor,' said Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development at Roche.



"We look forward to discussing these results with regulatory authorities to make giredestrant therapy available to many people with advanced ER-positive breast cancer."