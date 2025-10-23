On Thursday Swiss laboratory Roche raised its earnings forecast for 2025, despite sales being penalized by currency effects in the first nine months of the year. The market reacted coolly to the announcement, with the share price falling over 2% in early trading.
The group now expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by between a "high single digit" and a "low double digit" percentage, compared with a previous forecast of a "high single digit" increase. It confirms revenue growth of around 5%.
This revision could support CEO Thomas Schinecker in his strategy of investing in obesity treatments, a sector dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
Revenue for the first nine months reached 45.9bn Swiss francs (+2%), slightly below expectations.
Oddo BHF highlights "some disappointments in sales" and a more deleterious currency effect than expected.
Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
