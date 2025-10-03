Roche reports that the US FDA has approved Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza in combination with lurbinectedin for the first-line maintenance treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
This approval in the US is based on results from the pivotal Phase III IMforte study, which showed that the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 46% and the risk of death by 27% compared to Tecentriq alone.
With this decision, Tecentriq plus lurbinectedin becomes the first and only combination therapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC, a very aggressive disease for which treatment options are limited.
In addition, Roche announced that Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff, a member of its Board of Directors since 2016, has decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM scheduled for 2026, wishing to join the board of another healthcare group.
Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
