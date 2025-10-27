Roche shares posted the second-biggest decline on the SMI index on the Zurich Stock Exchange on Monday morning, penalized by a note from Jefferies, which downgraded the stock from "hold" to "underperform" due to concerns about the biopharmaceutical group's outlook.



At 10:40 a.m., the stock was down 2.2%, while the SMI index was down 0.5%.



Jefferies, which also lowered its target price for the stock from 270 to 230 Swiss francs, believes that the Basel-based laboratory's current drug portfolio should continue to grow until 2028, before stabilizing thereafter due to the loss of certain patents and the emergence of generics.



The broker notes that the group is counting on the launch of new drugs and acquisitions/partnerships to continue to grow its revenue between 2028 and 2030.



While they do not question this scenario, analysts at the US investment bank believe the stock is too expensive given the risks.



According to their calculations, Roche shares have a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of around two, which means they are about 50% more expensive than the sector average.



On the other hand, it presents more downside risks on several key drugs, especially Vabysmo, its flagship eye treatment, with several clinical trial results from competitors expected over the next 12 months.



With 33% of Roche's sales potentially at risk by 2030, Jefferies concludes that the numbers don't add up.