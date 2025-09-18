Roche announces a definitive agreement to acquire 89bio, a publicly traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is a pioneer in the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases.



This transaction will give Roche access to pegozafermin, an FGF21 analogue currently in late-stage development in MASH in moderate and severe fibrotic patients (stages F2 and F3) as well as in cirrhotic patients (stage F4).



Pegozafermin could offer the best treatment for moderate to severe metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), one of the most common comorbidities of obesity, the Swiss healthcare group says.



Roche will acquire 89bio for $14.50 per share at closing, representing a total net value of approximately $2.4bn, and up to approximately $3.5bn, including a non-negotiable contingent value right of $6 per share.



The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Roche and 89bio. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025.