UBS maintains its buy recommendation on Roche shares, along with its target price of 314 Swiss francs, ahead of its Q3 results.



UBS' revenue forecast is 3% below consensus for Q3. We expect particular attention to be paid to the management data presented at ESMO, UBS said.



Roche will present more than 30 abstracts on more than 10 types of cancer at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, to be held in Berlin, Germany on October 17-21, 2025.