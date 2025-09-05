Roche reports new data from the AVONELLE-X and SALWEEN studies, which reinforce the efficacy, safety, and durability of its Vabysmo (faricimab) in neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
In AVONELLE-X, the largest long-term extension trial in AMD, disease control and durability were maintained over 4 years, with nearly 80% of patients on a prolonged dose at the end of the study.
In SALWEEN, over 60% of people with polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, a difficult form of AMD, showed no signs of damaging lesions, and clinically meaningful vision improvements were observed.
The Swiss healthcare group adds that Vabysmo was well tolerated with a consistent long-term safety profile in wet AMD in both studies, the data from which are being presented at the 25th Euretina Congress in Paris.
Roche unveils positive data in wet AMD
Published on 09/05/2025 at 02:25 am EDT
