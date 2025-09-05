Roche reports new data from the AVONELLE-X and SALWEEN studies, which reinforce the efficacy, safety, and durability of its Vabysmo (faricimab) in neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



In AVONELLE-X, the largest long-term extension trial in AMD, disease control and durability were maintained over 4 years, with nearly 80% of patients on a prolonged dose at the end of the study.



In SALWEEN, over 60% of people with polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, a difficult form of AMD, showed no signs of damaging lesions, and clinically meaningful vision improvements were observed.



The Swiss healthcare group adds that Vabysmo was well tolerated with a consistent long-term safety profile in wet AMD in both studies, the data from which are being presented at the 25th Euretina Congress in Paris.