Roche announced that it will present over 30 abstracts on more than 10 types of cancer at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will be held October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.



It says that this data underscores Roche's commitment to providing innovative medicines for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, including breast, lung, gastrointestinal, and genitourinary cancers.



Key presentations include Giredestrant: primary results from the Phase III evERA Breast Cancer study, the first positive comparative Phase III trial in people with ER-positive breast cancer.



The group will also present Tecentriq: results from the IMvigor011 trial, the first global Phase III study for the postoperative treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).



Roche will also present Alecensa: final overall survival data from the pivotal ALEX study of Alecensa® (alectinib) for people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



There will also be a presentation of Alecensa: updated results from the Phase III ALINA study for patients with resected ALK-positive NSCLC.