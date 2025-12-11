Roctool, a specialist in plastic and composite molding, surged on the stock market this Thursday following the announcement of a six-million-euro order in the aerospace and defense sectors.

In a press release issued last night, the company specified that this "strategic" order—which covers multiple systems for the production of composite parts for a major player in the aerospace and defense industries—includes equipping several production lines with its technologies dedicated to advanced composite part manufacturing.

The contract, with deliveries mainly scheduled for 2026 and 2027, will have a positive impact on revenue as early as 2026, Roctool stated, highlighting a "strengthened" commercial outlook for the next 12 to 24 months.

Alongside initiatives already launched since the beginning of the year, Roctool reports benefiting from a steady flow of business opportunities following the K 2025 trade show (October 2025), spanning several sectors including mobility, electronics, consumer goods, and automotive lighting.

"Numerous projects are now moving towards more concrete phases," emphasized the manufacturer of induction generators, who believes this trend confirms its ongoing commercial progress in plastics and composites.

Following these announcements, Roctool shares jumped 38%, approaching their annual highs reached in January.