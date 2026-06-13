Roku Explores Strategic Options, Including Potential Sale

Roku is currently evaluating a potential sale of the company and is holding discussions with at least one American media group regarding a merger, according to Bloomberg News. Investors welcomed the news, sending shares of the streaming specialist up over 20% following the report. However, no agreement has been reached at this stage.

The discussions reportedly center on combining Roku's operations with those of a media player, amid a period of accelerating concentration within the sector. The company has not commented on these reports, and there is no guarantee that the negotiations will result in a transaction.



This strategic review comes as the streaming market becomes increasingly competitive. Platforms must navigate pressure on advertising revenue, changing subscription models, and the growing dominance of major groups that integrate content, technology, and distribution. Roku is thus trying to strengthen its position in an environment undergoing a profound transformation.