Rolls-Royce, alongside Landmark Power Holdings and ASCO Carbon Dioxide, announces the commissioning of a 10 MW gas power plant in Worksop (UK), incorporating a system for capturing and liquefying CO2 from mtu engines.



The facility supplies electricity to around 10,000 homes while using the heat generated for capture processes and local heating.



Up to 30,000 tons of CO2 will be captured each year, providing a new source of revenue through sales to the food industry, particularly for beverage carbonation. Rolls-Royce supplied six mtu cogeneration units and will provide maintenance for 10 years.



The project, the first of its kind using the FLEXPOWER PLUS concept, aims to combine flexible power generation, heat recovery, and carbon capture to support the energy transition and offer modular, exportable solutions.