Rolls-Royce says that four mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets have been installed on board the INS Mahendragiri, the 6th Nilgiri-class stealth frigate commissioned by the Indian Navy. Each set provides 1 MW of power to meet the ship's operational needs.
The group notes that the INS Agray and the INS Dunagiri, commissioned on June 21, are also equipped with mtu solutions. The INS Agray, a shallow-water anti-submarine warfare vessel, is powered by three mtu 20V 4000 M93L engines, while the INS Dunagiri carries the same mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets as the INS Mahendragiri.
This new commissioning is part of the long-standing partnership between Rolls-Royce and the Indian Navy and supports the modernization of the country's naval capabilities.
The stock is down 2.3% this morning on the London Stock Exchange.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of engines for the aeronautics, marine, and energy sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- commercial aero engines (51.8%);
- military military aero engines, naval engines and submarine nuclear power plants (23.8%);
- power and propulsion systems (24.4%): intended for power plants.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (14.6%), Germany (5.8%), Europe (14.6%), the United States (27.4%), North America (2.5%), China (7.1%), Asia (13.5%), the Middle East (7.9%), Africa (2.8%), Australasia (2%), Central and South America (1.8%).
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