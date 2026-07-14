Rolls-Royce equips a new stealth frigate for the Indian Navy

The British group is strengthening its presence in Indian naval programs with the commissioning of a new vessel and the supply of power generation systems.

Rolls-Royce says that four mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets have been installed on board the INS Mahendragiri, the 6th Nilgiri-class stealth frigate commissioned by the Indian Navy. Each set provides 1 MW of power to meet the ship's operational needs.



The group notes that the INS Agray and the INS Dunagiri, commissioned on June 21, are also equipped with mtu solutions. The INS Agray, a shallow-water anti-submarine warfare vessel, is powered by three mtu 20V 4000 M93L engines, while the INS Dunagiri carries the same mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets as the INS Mahendragiri.



This new commissioning is part of the long-standing partnership between Rolls-Royce and the Indian Navy and supports the modernization of the country's naval capabilities.



The stock is down 2.3% this morning on the London Stock Exchange.

