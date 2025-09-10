Rolls-Royce announces the expansion of its mtu 199 series of engines for military land vehicles, now structured as a family covering power outputs from 260 to 1300 kW. Presented at the DSEI (Defense and Security Equipment International) exhibition in London, the range includes four variants, including a 12-cylinder engine currently in development for heavy tanks weighing over 70 tons.



A modernized Leopard 1, equipped with an 800 kW 8-cylinder engine—the most powerful ever installed on this chassis—illustrates the potential for upgrading. The series also includes a 10-cylinder model currently under development, optimized to 1100 kW.



Knut Müller, Senior Vice President of the Power Systems division, points out that this family, already deployed on vehicles such as the Boxer, meets strong demand from NATO and allied armies, in a context of heavier armored vehicles and increased energy requirements. The aim is also to standardize engines and spare parts across the Alliance.