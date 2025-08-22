Rolls-Royce announces that its subsidiary Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected by Vattenfall as one of two finalists to become a nuclear partner in Sweden. This step could lead to the initial delivery of three small modular reactors (SMRs).



This selection follows an extensive evaluation process, after an initial pre-selection in 2024. Each SMR unit produces 470 MWe of low-carbon electricity, enough to power one million homes for more than 60 years.



Chris Cholerton, CEO of Rolls-Royce SMR, emphasizes that this decision confirms the momentum gained following selections in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.



Vattenfall plans to build the first units at the Ringhals site to meet the expected increase in energy demand in Sweden.