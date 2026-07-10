Rolls-Royce has announced the opening of a new 250,000-square-foot logistics operations center in Mankato, Minnesota, representing an investment of $24m. Located near its existing production site, this expansion will more than double, by the end of 2026, production capacity for mtu Series 4000 generator sets intended for critical infrastructure in the Americas.
The project includes the creation of more than 100 jobs, an increase of about 20% in local headcount. The generator sets assembled in Mankato incorporate mtu Series 4000 engines produced at Rolls-Royce's facility in Aiken, South Carolina, which was the subject of a $75m investment announced in July 2025.
According to Jörg Stratmann, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, the investment is intended to enable the group to meet rising demand for independent backup power solutions, particularly for hospitals, airports, industrial sites and data centers. Rolls-Royce said its systems already power more than 25% of U.S. data centers.
The stock is down 0.9% this morning in London, but it remains up sharply, around 23%, since the start of the year.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of engines for the aeronautics, marine, and energy sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- commercial aero engines (51.8%);
- military military aero engines, naval engines and submarine nuclear power plants (23.8%);
- power and propulsion systems (24.4%): intended for power plants.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (14.6%), Germany (5.8%), Europe (14.6%), the United States (27.4%), North America (2.5%), China (7.1%), Asia (13.5%), the Middle East (7.9%), Africa (2.8%), Australasia (2%), Central and South America (1.8%).
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