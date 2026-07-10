Rolls-Royce invests $24m to double its production capacity in Minnesota

The engine maker is strengthening its U.S. industrial footprint with a new logistics hub designed to support rising demand for backup power systems for critical infrastructure.

Rolls-Royce has announced the opening of a new 250,000-square-foot logistics operations center in Mankato, Minnesota, representing an investment of $24m. Located near its existing production site, this expansion will more than double, by the end of 2026, production capacity for mtu Series 4000 generator sets intended for critical infrastructure in the Americas.



The project includes the creation of more than 100 jobs, an increase of about 20% in local headcount. The generator sets assembled in Mankato incorporate mtu Series 4000 engines produced at Rolls-Royce's facility in Aiken, South Carolina, which was the subject of a $75m investment announced in July 2025.



According to Jörg Stratmann, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, the investment is intended to enable the group to meet rising demand for independent backup power solutions, particularly for hospitals, airports, industrial sites and data centers. Rolls-Royce said its systems already power more than 25% of U.S. data centers.



The stock is down 0.9% this morning in London, but it remains up sharply, around 23%, since the start of the year.

