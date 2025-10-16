Rolls-Royce announces the launch of LessorCare+ with aircraft leasing leader Avolon.
LessorCare+ provides lessors with expanded visibility and support across transactions, fleet management, transitions, as well as technical expertise.
The solution is designed to simplify the complexities of engine management by offering a suite of integrated services that improve transparency, reduce risk, and enhance lifecycle planning.
Rolls-Royce said that this launch marks another important milestone in our long-standing relationship and collaboration with Avolon, supporting its growing fleet of Trent-powered aircraft. It is also an important step in our ongoing journey to meet the needs of asset owners and lessors, one of our most important customer groups.
Published on 10/16/2025 at 09:41 am EDT
Rolls-Royce announces the launch of LessorCare+ with aircraft leasing leader Avolon.