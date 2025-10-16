Rolls-Royce announces the launch of LessorCare+ with aircraft leasing leader Avolon.



LessorCare+ provides lessors with expanded visibility and support across transactions, fleet management, transitions, as well as technical expertise.



The solution is designed to simplify the complexities of engine management by offering a suite of integrated services that improve transparency, reduce risk, and enhance lifecycle planning.



Rolls-Royce said that this launch marks another important milestone in our long-standing relationship and collaboration with Avolon, supporting its growing fleet of Trent-powered aircraft. It is also an important step in our ongoing journey to meet the needs of asset owners and lessors, one of our most important customer groups.