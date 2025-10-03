Rolls-Royce has introduced new mtu gas engines with fast-start capability, making them particularly suitable for powering data centers and stabilizing the power grid.



From 2026, the new 20-cylinder mtu 4000 L64 series engine for the 60 Hz market (primarily in North America) will be able to deliver its full power of 2.8 megawatts in just 45 seconds.



Current versions of the mtu 4000 series gas generator sets for 50 Hz and 60 Hz are already available worldwide with a fast-start capability of 120 seconds.



Rolls-Royce Power Systems said that this 45-second quick-start solution with higher power output will represent a significant step forward for our customers and their ability to secure power for their operations.