Rolls-Royce announces that its Power Systems division has completed production of the new mtu Series 2000 G06 diesel engine in China, at its MTU Yuchai Power joint venture with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery.



This model, designed for critical applications such as data centers, industrial parks, and power plants, will soon be delivered to its first customers.



More than ten agreements have been signed with Chinese manufacturers for applications ranging from power rental to EPC projects.



This milestone is part of Rolls-Royce's localization strategy in China and complements the existing production of Series 4000 engines.

Since 2018, the joint venture has produced more than 3,000 mtu engines.