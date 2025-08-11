Rolls-Royce Holdings announces agreement to sell its Rolls-Royce UK pension fund for £4.3bn to Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), an agreement that fully guarantees the benefits payable by the fund.



The agreement covers the last defined benefit pension plan supported by Rolls-Royce in the UK. The buyout of the commitments includes the transfer of assets in exchange for an insurance agreement that offsets the liabilities.



We are proud to have been able to fully fund and secure the promised pensions. This agreement also marks another step in our simplification of Rolls-Royce, management said.



The transaction will be fully funded from existing pension plan assets and will reduce the British engine manufacturer's net assets by approximately £0.6bn. A full transfer of liabilities is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.