Rolls-Royce announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Victorian State Government (Australia) to strengthen skills, supply chain, and innovation in the defense industry in support of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program.



The agreement includes the creation of Rolls-Royce-linked training academies to develop local nuclear skills, based on the model of the Nuclear Skills Academy in Derby (UK). Research partnerships will also be explored with Victorian universities through University Technology Centers.



Steve Carlier, President of Rolls-Royce Submarines, emphasized that this partnership combines Rolls-Royce's nuclear expertise with Victoria's research capabilities to build an Australian industrial base and talent pool in the nuclear sector.



This agreement complements those signed in 2025 with Western Australia and South Australia, strengthening the group's contribution to the implementation of the AUKUS program.