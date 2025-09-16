Rolls-Royce announces its largest order for battery energy storage systems, placed by Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Group.



The project involves the installation of mtu EnergyPack solutions with a total capacity of 582 MWh and a power output of 291 MW, which will be commissioned from 2027.



The batteries will be deployed at three sites, including the Kelm? and Mazeikiai wind farms and the Kruonis hydroelectric power plant. They will store electricity from renewable sources and release it during peak consumption periods, contributing to grid stability.



Ignitis Group says that these batteries increase grid flexibility and facilitate the integration of green energy.



With this contract, Rolls-Royce confirms its position as a global leader in integrated energy solutions and its role in the energy transition.