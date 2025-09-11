Rolls-Royce announces the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the governments of Western Australia and South Australia to strengthen training, skills development, and critical technologies related to the AUKUS nuclear submarine program.



These agreements aim to co-design and implement initiatives to address skills gaps, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), in support of future defense projects.



Steve Carlier, President of Rolls-Royce Submarines, emphasizes that these partnerships will enable Australia to develop a talented workforce and inspire the next generation of nuclear engineers.



Rolls-Royce, the only private company in the world to integrate reactor design, manufacture, and decommissioning, will supply all the nuclear power plants for the future AUKUS attack submarines. The company, which has over 5,000 employees, is already developing its industrial capabilities in Derby (UK) to support this program.