Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, and IHI announce the extension of their partnership to accelerate the development of the propulsion system for the future combat aircraft under the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP). The agreement marks a shift from a national approach to integrated international collaboration, with direct access to Edgewing, the joint venture between BAE Systems, Leonardo, and JAIEC.



The three manufacturers are working on the engine demonstrator, including advances in additive manufacturing, cooling systems, and high-pressure compressor design. A key milestone was reached with the successful testing of a new combustor incorporating additive manufacturing techniques to improve durability and performance.



Phil Townley, Rolls-Royce's director of future programs, says the agreement enables a shift from national initiatives to a unified international approach. Meanwhile, Atsushi Sato, president of IHI, believes that this cooperation creates an engine with unmatched performance for the GCAP.



Together, Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, and IHI form the propulsion consortium at the heart of the program, aiming to deliver the next-generation fighter engine by the time of the first flight.