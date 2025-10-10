Rolls-Royce Submarines announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Siemens to strengthen collaboration in digital engineering and optimize design and production processes.



The agreement, signed at the Defense & Security Equipment International exhibition in London, aims to reduce the costs, lead times, and risks associated with complex technology programs.



The partnership will leverage the Siemens Xcelerator platform to improve productivity, training, and maintenance of the nuclear reactors that power Royal Navy submarines.



According to Lee Warren, Director of Engineering and Technology at Rolls-Royce Submarines, this cooperation will accelerate the launch of submarines and the maintenance of units in service.