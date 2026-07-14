Rolls-Royce said it has delivered 40 mtu 16V Series 4000 M33S engines to Starnav Serviços Marítimos to equip 10 new vessels for Petrobras' offshore operations in Brazil. The engines will power the generator sets of 6 platform supply vessels and 4 oil spill response vessels, built by Detroit Brasil.
Each vessel will be equipped with 4 generator sets paired with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system from Hug Engineering to meet the IMO (International Maritime Organization) Tier III environmental standard. This series is also the first to incorporate batteries, as well as the option to use low-emissions HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel.
The vessels, which will be 92.1 meters long, will gradually enter service between 2026 and 2028 under 12-year charter contracts with Petrobras. The project is part of a more than 15-year partnership between Rolls-Royce, Starnav and Detroit Brasil, during which more than 170 mtu Series 4000 engines have already been delivered.
Rolls-Royce shares are down 2.4% this morning in London.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of engines for the aeronautics, marine, and energy sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- commercial aero engines (51.8%);
- military military aero engines, naval engines and submarine nuclear power plants (23.8%);
- power and propulsion systems (24.4%): intended for power plants.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (14.6%), Germany (5.8%), Europe (14.6%), the United States (27.4%), North America (2.5%), China (7.1%), Asia (13.5%), the Middle East (7.9%), Africa (2.8%), Australasia (2%), Central and South America (1.8%).
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