Driven by all of its divisions, the UK group has posted H1 results that are significantly above last year's level, and also comfortably ahead of the consensus. Investors indeed like this, with the shares up nearly 6% in London.

Financial results released this morning by Rolls-Royce show H1 adjusted net income of £2.034bn, up 27.4% y-o-y, with EPS of 22.17 pence (+40%).



Reported net profit came in at £1.615bn (-63%), weighed on by currency effects and the absence of the one-off gain tied to the deconsolidation of Rolls-Royce SMR booked in 2025. EPS therefore "slumped" 63% to 19.32 pence.



Adjusted revenue rose 26% to £11.279bn, handily beating the S&P consensus, which had been looking for less at £10.17bn. Performance was notably supported by growth across the group's three divisions: +29% for Civil Aerospace, +17% for Defence and +28% for Power Systems.



Adjusted EBIT jumped 46% to £2.534bn (above consensus: £1.91bn), implying an adjusted operating margin of 22.5% versus 19.1% a year earlier, while free cash flow totaled £1.964bn, up 24%.



Against this backdrop, the group announced an interim dividend of 6 pence per share and said it has already completed £1.4bn of share buybacks out of the £2.5bn under its 2026 program.



"Our transformation continues to deliver and we are demonstrating that Rolls-Royce today is a very different business from what it was in the past... This strong start to the year enables us to raise our 2026 guidance despite the conflict in the Middle East," CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said.



Rolls-Royce is now targeting adjusted operating profit of £4.7bn to £4.9bn (previously £4bn to £4.2bn) and free cash flow of £3.8bn to £4bn (previously £3.6bn to £3.8bn). The upward revision is supported by improved margins in Civil Aerospace, strong profitability at Power Systems and solid performance in the Defence business.



In response to the release, Jefferies reiterated its "buy" rating on Rolls-Royce, with an unchanged price target of 1,870 pence.

The analyst highlighted results that clearly exceeded expectations, particularly for revenue and adjusted EBIT. The broker noted that Civil Aerospace, Power Systems and Defence all delivered performance above the top end of their medium-term targets.



Jefferies also welcomed the higher 2026 outlook, attributing it to higher margins on LTSA contracts, larger contract catch-ups, stronger profitability at Power Systems and a firmer aftermarket business in Defence.