UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its target price to 1350 pence (from 1310 pence). This new target implies a 16% upside potential for it.



We do not expect the Q3 trading report to be a major event for the stock, but we expect the tone to remain positive and favorable in the long term, UBS said.



The broker summarizes that it is forecasting free cash flow (FCF) of £5.4bn for 2028, compared with a target range of £4.2bn to £4.5bn, saying it is "more optimistic about margin improvement."