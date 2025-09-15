Rolls-Royce announces its support for the agreement between the British and US governments to accelerate the development of advanced nuclear technologies and facilitate the construction of new power plants. The transatlantic partnership is intended to strengthen energy security and enable the rapid deployment of next-generation reactors.



CEO Tufan Erginbilgic highlights the strategic role of nuclear power in energy resilience and points out that Rolls-Royce is the only global player with expertise across the entire nuclear cycle.



The company, selected as the preferred bidder for the first small modular reactors (SMRs) in the UK, anticipates creating around 8,000 skilled jobs per year and aims to begin operations in the mid-2030s.



Rolls-Royce also announced that its SMR has entered the US regulatory process, paving the way for additional investment and jobs. Projects are also underway in the Czech Republic and Sweden, reinforcing international interest in its SMRs.