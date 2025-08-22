Rolls-Royce has announced that its subsidiary mtu will supply 50 Series 4000 engines to Stadler Bussnang AG to power 10 high-speed trains in Saudi Arabia. These trains, which can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h, will run on the Dammam-Riyadh line.



Since 2012, over 70 mtu engines have already been in service in the region. Christopher Weckbecker, Rolls-Royce's Global Rail Director, emphasizes that these engines ensure reliable operation despite temperatures exceeding 50°C and the presence of desert sand.



Each train will have four 1,500 kW engines, with 10 additional units planned as spares. The contract also includes an option for 40 engines for 10 additional trains.