Roper Technologies has redued its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year, citing higher costs relating to recent acquisitions. The company now expects adjusted EPS of between $19.90 and $19.95, down from a previous estimate of up to $20.05. This revision includes a dilutive effect of approximately 10 cents, a direct result of the buybacks carried out in Q3, which caused the stock to fall by around 6% during trading.

Based in Florida, Roper is pursuing a strategy of expansion through successive acquisitions, consolidating its position in software and automated solutions. In the third quarter, it invested $1.3bn in new operations, including the acquisition by DAT Freight & Analytics of Convoy Platform, formerly Flexport, and Orchard Software, integrated into Clinisys. These acquisitions are intended to strengthen its presence in the freight and laboratory software sectors.

Roper's quarterly revenue increased 14% to $2.02bn, in line with expectations, while adjusted EPS came in at $5.14, slightly exceeding forecasts of $5.11. The company anticipates Q4 EPS of between $5.11 and $5.16 per share, slightly below market expectations. At the same time, the group announced a new $3bn share buyback program to continue its shareholder return policy.