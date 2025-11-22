Ross Stores posted Q3 results above expectations, thanks to a strengthened product offering and targeted investments in its store network. EPS came in at $1.58, above the consensus range of $1.36 to $1.40. Comparable store sales growth reached 7%, driven by higher transaction count, higher average spend per customer and higher unit price. The momentum was supported by particularly strong performance in the women's apparel segment, boosted by the group's brand strategy.

Sales growth was broad-based across all product categories and regions, with notable strength in the Southeast and Midwest. Bank of America, praising the performance, raised its earnings forecasts for 2025 and 2026 by 5% and 4% respectively. It cites improved business prospects and effective management of cost overruns, including tariffs that are now fully absorbed by procurement teams.

For Q4, Ross Stores expects comparable sales growth of 3% to 4%, as well as EPS between $1.77 and $1.85. Such upbeat guidance reflects management's confidence in the durability of the retailer's operating model and the effectiveness of recent strategic initiatives. In this context, Ross Stores' stock rose by over 8% on Friday.