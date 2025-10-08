Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, RPM International Inc. remains a global leader in specialty coatings, sealants, and building materials. From residential paints to industrial flooring and waterproofing systems, the company's diversified portfolio reaches nearly every corner of the construction and maintenance markets.

RPM operates through three business segments: the Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), and Consumer Group, following a restructuring that merged the former Specialty Products segment into these divisions. CPG focuses on roofing, waterproofing, and infrastructure restoration systems. PCG provides protective and OEM coatings, flooring, and maintenance solutions for high-performance buildings. The Consumer Group produces well-known DIY and professional brands like Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, and The Pink Stuff.

RPM’s business model is intentionally weighted toward the more stable and recurring side of the building industry. Roughly 65% of its total sales come from repair and maintenance products, compared to around 30% tied to new construction and just 5% to specialty OEM applications. This mix gives RPM a defensive edge - while many competitors rely heavily on housing starts or large construction projects, RPM generates most of its revenue from maintaining and restoring existing assets such as roofs, flooring systems, coatings, and sealants used in infrastructure and industrial facilities.

Within its segments, the balance is even clearer: about 60% of sales in the Construction Products Group and 50% in the Performance Coatings Group come from repair and maintenance work. The Consumer Group—home to brands like Rust-Oleum and DAP—leans even more heavily in that direction, with around 85% of revenue generated by everyday upkeep and DIY improvement products. The Specialty Products Group, by contrast, is split between 40% repair and maintenance, 10% new construction, and 50% specialty OEM solutions, reflecting its more technical industrial customer base.

With a workforce of about 17,800 employees across 164 countries, RPM’s footprint remains heavily concentrated in North America, which accounted for 78% of FY25 revenue. Europe represented 14%, while Asia-Pacific and other international markets made up the remaining 8%.

RPM’s global reach is reflected in landmark projects across six continents—from fireproofing tunnels in India and hydroelectric plants in Canada to floor systems in Paris and bridge waterproofing in Sydney with known brands including Tremco, Carboline, and Flowcrete.

The global paints and coatings market, valued at around $180 billion in 2023, is projected to exceed $255 billion by 2032. Demand is fueled primarily by the construction sector, as urbanization and infrastructure projects accelerate worldwide, while automotive, packaging, and aerospace coatings continue to expand their share. Among technologies, water-borne and powder coatings are leading the shift toward more sustainable, low-VOC solutions, positioning the industry for long-term growth driven by innovation and environmental regulation.

RPM International opened fiscal 2026 with another record-setting quarter, delivering sales of $2.11 billion, up 7.4% YoY, and record adjusted EBIT of $337.8 million, an increase of 2.9% from last year’s high. Net income remained steady at $227.6 million, while adjusted diluted EPS rose 2.2% to $1.88, marking RPM’s fourteenth record quarter out of the last fifteen. Growth was supported by strong demand for system-based and turnkey solutions serving high-performance buildings and infrastructure, as well as a resilient focus on repair and maintenance projects. Acquisitions contributed 3.8% to total growth, while organic sales increased 3.0% and foreign exchange provided a 0.6% lift. Regionally, Europe led with 20.7% growth, driven by acquisitions and favorable FX, while North America advanced 5.9%, reflecting steady construction and renovation demand.

At the segment level, all divisions posted record results. The Performance Coatings Group led growth with net sales up 9.9% to $538.5 million and adjusted EBIT up 11% to $87 million, fueled by strong demand in protective, flooring, and OEM coatings.

The Construction Products Group followed with sales up 6.5% to $881.4 million and adjusted EBIT up 3.1%, benefiting from robust roofing and waterproofing demand despite softness in disaster restoration.

The Consumer Group posted 6.6% sales growth to $693.8 million and a 2.9% increase in adjusted EBIT, as the integration of recent acquisitions offset continued weakness in DIY retail channels.

RPM closed fiscal 2025 with steady results, generating $7.37 billion in revenue, a modest 0.5% increase year-over-year, as strong demand for repair and maintenance solutions offset a softer construction market. EBITDA reached $1.17 billion and net income climbed 17% to $688.7 million, while margins continued to expand—EBIT margin rose to 13.2% and net margin reached 9.3%, the company’s best levels in over a decade. Looking ahead, RPM expects a return to stronger top-line growth, with sales projected to approach $8.39 billion by 2028, supported by acquisitions, pricing discipline, and continued benefits from its MAP 2025 efficiency program. Profitability is forecast to rise further, with EBIT margins nearing 14.5% and EBITDA margins above 17%, reflecting ongoing operational improvements and disciplined cost control.

In October 2025, RPM raised its annual cash dividend by 6% to $2.16 per share, marking its 52nd consecutive year of dividend increases. Over its history, the company has paid out more than $3.8 billion to shareholders.

Looking ahead, RPM is set for steady growth driven by its core repair and maintenance markets, ongoing efficiency gains, and disciplined acquisitions. Its push into sustainable, high-performance coatings and expanding global reach should help capture a larger share of the $250 billion coatings market. With rising margins, strong cash flow, and 52 straight years of dividend increases, RPM remains a reliable long-term compounder.