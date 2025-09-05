RPM International, Inc. ended the financial year demonstrating operational resilience and strategic foresight, supported by steady growth across segments and geographies. RPM International's focus on innovation and efficiency facilitated profitability and margin expansion over FY 25. Strategic acquisitions reestablish the company's commitment to boost its consumer portfolio and fortify its leadership in niche markets.

RPM International Inc., founded in 1947, is an American multinational, specializing in the manufacture and marketing of specialty coatings, sealants, and building materials through a portfolio of recognized brands serving global industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. The company has headquarters in Medina, OH and has around 17,800 employees. It markets products in around 163 countries and territories and operated manufacturing facilities in about118 locations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Chile, Colombia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, etc. as of May 31, 2025.

The company operates through four major segments, namely: Construction Products Group (“CPG”) (38% of FY 25 net sales), Performance Coatings Group (“PCG”) (20%), Consumer Group (“Consumer”) (33%), and Specialty Products Group (“SPG”) (9%). The company's geographic segments are as follows: US (71.1% of FY 25 net sales), Canada (7%), Europe (14.3%), Latin America (3.9%), Other countries (1.5%), and Asia Pacific (2.2%).

Segmental growth drives FY 25

RPM International released its FY 25 financial results on July 24, 2025. The company posted a 0.5% y/y increase in revenue, reaching $7.4bn. Geographically, other countries’ segments experienced robust y/y growth of 4.9% followed by Europe, which experienced 2.5% y/y growth and the US, with 1.1% y/y growth in net sales. Operational segment wise, the CPG segment witnessed growth of 2.4% y/y followed by 2% y/y growth in PCG segment. EBIT grew by 3.6% y/y to $917m, with margins expanding by 37bp to 12.4%. Net income experienced 17.2% y/y increase, reaching $689m.

RPM International acquires Ready seal

On June 17, 2025, RPM International announced the acquisition of Ready Seal Inc., a manufacturer of premium exterior wood stains based in Texas. The acquisition is aimed to enhance RPM International’s Rust-Oleum business within the Consumer group. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its consumer offerings and reinforce its position in the expanding wood care segment.

The acquisition of Ready Seal Inc. would enable RPM International to boost its Consumer group by deepening its portfolio in the high-demand exterior wood category. This strategic move enhances RPM International’s market position, providing a wider range of products and supporting the company's ongoing growth objectives. Integrating Ready Seal enables RPM International to create operational efficiencies in branding, distribution, and new product development, further reinforcing the company's standing as a sector leader in specialized coatings and consumer products.

Robust long-term trajectory

RPM International posted a solid revenue CAGR of 3.2% over FY 22-25, reaching $7.4bn in FY 25. This growth was driven by healthy organic growth, positive effects of targeted acquisitions, and strong demand across major segments. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 11.9%, reaching $917m, with margin expanding from 9.8% in FY 22 to 12.4% in FY 25. Net income rose at a CAGR of 11.9% to $689m.

FCF increased from $54.9m to $478m over FY 22-25, thanks to robust growth in net income and cash inflow from operations, which rose from $179m to $768m. In addition, cash and cash equivalent increased from $202m to $302m. Over this period, the company’s gearing improved, decreasing from 151.7% in FY 22 to 105.1% in FY 25.

In comparison, PPG Industries Inc., a local peer, reported revenue CAGR of minus 1.9% over FY 21-24, declining to $15.8bn in FY 24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 8.6% to $2.2bn, with its margin expanding from 10.5% to 14.2%. Net income dropped at a CAGR of minus 8.1%, declining to $1.1bn.

Promising growth projections

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered decent returns of 8.6%, reflecting growth in earnings. In comparison, PPG Industries delivered negative returns of minus 13.4% over the same period.

RPM International is currently trading at a P/E of 21.6x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of $5.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 22.4x but higher than that of PPG Industries, which is trading at 15.1x. The company is trading at EV/EBIT of 16.9x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $1.1bn, which is equal to its 3-year historical average of 16.6x but higher than that of PPG Industries (12.4x).

RPM International is monitored by 15 analysts, with eight having ‘Buy’ ratings and seven having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $134.4, implying 7.4% upside potential from its current price.

Looking forward, analysts estimate a revenue CAGR of 3.7% over FY 25-28, reaching $8.2bn. EBIT is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, reaching $1.2bn, with margins expanding from 13.2% to 15% in FY 28. In addition, analysts anticipate a net income CAGR of 8%, reaching $804m over FY 25-28, with EPS expected to increase to $6.9 in FY 28 from $5.4 in FY 25. Likewise, analysts estimate EBIT CAGR of 3.1% and net profit CAGR of 19.1% for PPG Industries over FY 24-27.

Overall, RPM International Inc. has presented resilient operational performance, underpinned by solid growth in revenues, margins, and net income across core business segments over recent years. Strategic initiatives strengthen its positioning and consumer portfolio. In addition, continued emphasis on innovation, expansion, and portfolio expansion indicate value creation and sustained growth in long-term.

However, RPM International’s business is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including exposure to adverse global economic conditions and potential disruptions in regional markets. Volatility in raw material costs and supply chain challenges may erode margins or hamper the ability to meet market demand.