RTX reports that the UK subsidiary of its Raytheon division has won a contract from BAE Systems to supply its Landshield Plus anti-jamming antennas for the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle.



The system will be delivered between 2025 and 2029 for use on the platform developed by BAE Systems' Hägglunds business, adding to the thousands of Raytheon UK anti-jamming systems in service around the world.



'The mounted solution provides users with information on interfering signals and their location, and offers real-time situational awareness to assist in environments with GPS issues,' RTX says.



The US defense group adds that its compact, lightweight single-box design and low power consumption make it highly versatile for use on land, sea, and air platforms.