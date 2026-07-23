The defense and aerospace group posted much higher quarterly results, beating analysts' expectations. Building on that momentum and a record backlog, the company raised its 2026 outlook, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among investors: the stock jumped more than 7% as the market opened on Wall Street.

RTX reported net income of $2.1bn for the second quarter of its fiscal year, up 29% year over year and above the S&P consensus, which was looking for a more modest $1.85bn. Earnings per share came in at $1.57 (+29%), versus a $1.35 consensus.



Adjusted net income totaled $2.6bn (+22%) for EPS of $1.89 (+21%).



Revenue totaled $24.7bn, up 14% y-o-y, including 16% organic growth, also topping the consensus estimate of $22.88bn. The performance was driven by strong demand in defense businesses as well as growth in the commercial aerospace aftermarket.



In detail, Collins Aerospace saw revenue rise 8% to $8.2bn, Pratt & Whitney posted 16% sales growth to $8.9bn, while Raytheon reported an 18% increase in revenue to $8.3bn.



The group's backlog has now reached $289bn, including $170bn in commercial businesses and $119bn in defense. RTX also announced an agreement to sell Blue Canyon Technologies for $620m.



According to CEO Chris Calio, the group is "exceptionally well positioned to continue growing", thanks to execution of its backlog, productivity gains, increased production capacity, and the rollout of new technologies to customers.



On the back of a strong first half, RTX now expects full-year adjusted revenue of between $95bn and $96bn (vs. $92.5bn to $93.5bn previously), organic growth of 8% to 9% (versus 5% to 6% previously), adjusted EPS of $7.10 to $7.25 (versus $6.70 to $6.90), and free cash flow of $8.50bn to $8.75bn (vs. $8.25bn to $8.75bn previously).



Analysts remain very bullish on the stock



Reacting to the release, RBC Capital Markets reiterated its "outperform" rating on the stock with a $230 target price. Ken Herbert said the results confirm the strength of the group's momentum. He pointed in particular to Raytheon's very strong performance, driven by ground, naval, and missile defense systems, while noting that the company's diversification across defense, original equipment aerospace, and maintenance activities is "a durable reason to own the stock".



Jefferies, for its part, maintained its Buy rating with a $220 target price. Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu also cited results that were well above expectations, marked by 16% organic sales growth, better-than-expected operating profit across all three divisions and, above all, a sharp improvement in Raytheon's outlook. The broker praised the 5.5% increase in the full-year EPS target, alongside higher revenue and cash generation forecasts.