RTX raises its annual targets, shares soar at the open

The defense and aerospace group posted sharply higher quarterly results, beating analysts' expectations. Riding that momentum and a record backlog, the company is raising its 2026 outlook, sparking a wave of investor enthusiasm: the stock is up more than 7% at the opening bell on Wall Street.

RTX posted reported net income of $2.1bn for the second quarter of its fiscal year, up 29% year over year and above the S&P consensus, which had more modestly pointed to $1.85bn. Earnings per share came in at $1.57 (+29%), versus a consensus of $1.35.



On an adjusted basis, net income came to $2.6bn (+22%) for EPS of $1.89 (+21%).



Revenue, for its part, totaled $24.7bn, up 14% year over year, including 16% organic growth, also topping the consensus that had been looking for $22.88bn. The performance was driven by strong demand in defense activities as well as growth in aerospace aftermarket markets.



In detail, Collins Aerospace saw revenue rise 8% to $8.2bn, Pratt & Whitney recorded 16% sales growth to $8.9bn, while Raytheon posted an 18% increase in revenue to $8.3bn.



The group's backlog now stands at $289bn, including $170bn in commercial activities and $119bn in defense. RTX also announced a deal for the sale of Blue Canyon Technologies for $620m.



According to CEO Chris Calio, the group is "exceptionally well positioned to continue growing," thanks to execution of its backlog, productivity gains, expanded production capacity, and the rollout of new technologies to customers.



On the back of a strong first half, RTX is now targeting adjusted full-year revenue of between $95bn and $96bn (vs $92.5bn to $93.5bn previously), organic growth of 8% to 9% (from 5% to 6% previously), adjusted EPS of $7.10 to $7.25 (from $6.70 to $6.90), and free cash flow of $8.50bn to $8.75bn (vs $8.25bn to $8.75bn previously).



Analysts turn very upbeat on the stock



Reacting to the release, RBC Capital Markets reiterated its "outperform" rating on the shares with a price target of $230. Ken Herbert said the results confirm the strength of the company's momentum. He pointed in particular to Raytheon's very strong performance, driven by land, naval and missile defense systems, while emphasizing that the group's diversification across defense, original equipment aerospace, and maintenance activities is "a durable reason to own the stock."



For its part, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating with a price target of $220. Here too, analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu cited results well above expectations, marked by 16% organic sales growth, better-than-expected operating profit across all three divisions and, above all, a sharp improvement in Raytheon's outlook. The broker applauded the 5.5% increase in the full-year EPS target, alongside higher forecasts for revenue and cash generation.