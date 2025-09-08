RTX reports that its Raytheon division has won a $205m contract from the US Navy to continue production of the Phalanx close-in weapon system, with work set to continue until 2029.
A computer-controlled, radar-guided rapid-fire cannon, Phalanx is capable of defeating anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats. It is installed on all classes of US Navy surface combat ships and on those of 24 US allies.
In January 2024, Phalanx was deployed by the USS Gravely to destroy a Houthi missile in the Red Sea moments before impact, saving the lives of over 300 sailors on board, the aerospace and defense group said.
RTX wins new Phalanx contract with US Navy
Published on 09/08/2025 at 09:56 am EDT
