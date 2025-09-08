RTX reports that its Raytheon division has won a $205m contract from the US Navy to continue production of the Phalanx close-in weapon system, with work set to continue until 2029.



A computer-controlled, radar-guided rapid-fire cannon, Phalanx is capable of defeating anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats. It is installed on all classes of US Navy surface combat ships and on those of 24 US allies.



In January 2024, Phalanx was deployed by the USS Gravely to destroy a Houthi missile in the Red Sea moments before impact, saving the lives of over 300 sailors on board, the aerospace and defense group said.