Rubis acknowledged on Tuesday that it was in contact with various parties, while specifying that these discussions were still at a very preliminary stage.



These statements come after the oil downstream specialist's share price jumped 7% yesterday on the Paris Stock Exchange following press rumors of possible interest from investment fund CVC Partners and Swiss commodities trader Trafigura, each of which is reportedly considering making an offer for the group.



In a brief statement released this morning, Rubis said that since the arrival of new shareholders in early 2024 and its general meeting in June 2024, it has been in contact with various industrial and financial players and is engaged in dialogue with "all relevant stakeholders."



The company explains that it is committed to examining and keeping open the potential options that may be available to it in the context of discussions that are "still at a very preliminary stage."



Portzamparc analysts today pointed out that takeover rumors often resurface concerning Rubis, but emphasize that its status as a limited partnership with share capital (SCA) makes it very difficult to launch a takeover bid.



The SCA status—which Hermès, among others, has adopted—is generally a good way for founding shareholders to protect themselves against a potential public offering, since the securities of the general partners are not freely transferable, meaning that the unanimous consent of the general partners is required for a transfer to a third party



Following this clarification, Rubis shares consolidated by 1.4% on Tuesday morning, in a Paris market that was down 0.2%.