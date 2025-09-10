Rubis has announced net attributable profit of €163m for H1 2025, up 26% y-o-y, and up 18% on a comparable basis. This improvement is mainly due to the stabilization of local currencies, whereas H1 2024 was penalized by significant foreign exchange losses.



Diluted EPS followed the same trend, reaching €1.58, compared with €1.25 a year earlier, also up 26%. EBITDA amounted to €369m (up 3%, stable on a comparable basis), supported by the strong performance of energy distribution activities and geographic diversification. However, EBIT declined slightly to €253m (-2% and -5% on a comparable basis).



Revenue fell by 2% to €3.28bn, impacted by contrasting volume and price effects depending on the region and product. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €276m, down 3%, reflecting a continued strong cash generation capacity. While free cash flow is not detailed, investments reached €164m over H1 (+59%), a large part of which was dedicated to renewable electricity generation.



Net financial debt stood at €1.4bn at June 30, down 6% y-o-y. Corporate leverage (excluding non-recourse debt) remained stable at 1.4x EBITDA.



Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Fund Manager, believes that Rubis delivered a robust performance in a market environment that remains volatile. We are approaching H2 with confidence, confirming our forecasts for 2025, while remaining attentive to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, she said.



Rubis confirms its FY guidance, with an EBITDA target of between €710m and €760m, assuming a stable impact of hyperinflation compared to 2024.