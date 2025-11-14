Rubis has announced that its subsidiary, Rubis Energie SAS, has secured its inaugural syndicated loan, totaling EUR1.1 billion, aimed at refinancing part of its existing debt and supporting its operational activities.

This unsecured financing package consists of a EUR250 million amortizing loan, a EUR350 million non-amortizing loan, a EUR500 million revolving credit facility, and an uncommitted 'accordion' feature that can be extended up to EUR300 million.

The syndicated loan was arranged with a leading international banking pool, comprising 11 institutions from 8 banking groups, all selected by Rubis Energie. The operation was significantly oversubscribed.

The financial terms include a competitive initial margin, which may be adjusted based on the group's financial leverage ratio, as well as covenant commitments comparable to those of the company's existing credit lines.