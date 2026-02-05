Rubis has announced that it has secured an exclusive five-year, renewable lease to operate the bitumen storage facilities at the ATPC terminal in Antwerp, the region's leading bitumen import terminal, located in northwestern Europe.
Through this agreement, the distributor of energy and mobility solutions is making its entry into the European bitumen market, aiming to develop its distribution activities to serve key infrastructure sectors.
Since January 1, 2026, a storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes at the ATPC terminal has been utilized by Rubis Asphalt for bitumen distribution.
Equipped to accommodate large vessels and barges, this platform enables truck loading operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It plays a key role in maintaining the supply chain for the Belgian and Dutch markets, while also serving as a strategic gateway to France and Germany.
The ramp-up of this new European platform will occur gradually, with 2026 serving as a year of transition and integration for bitumen activities in Europe.
35 years of providing sustainable, reliable access to energy for as many people as possible. The group has diversified into renewable electricity generation to adapt to changing demand and climate challenges. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- energy distribution (99.3%; Rubis Energie): distribution of fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The group operates 1,143 service stations in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. In addition, the group offers logistics services that include trading and supply, refining and shipping;
- renewable electricity production (0.7%; Rubis Photosol): development, financing, operation and maintenance of large-scale ground-mounted and shaded photovoltaic installations, as well as rooftop installations for professionals. In addition, Rubis holds a 17.2% stake in HDF Energy, an international group specializing in the development of hydrogen-electricity plant projects.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), Caribbean (49.1%) and Africa (37.9%).
On October 16, 2024, Rubis finalized the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal joint venture (bulk storage of liquid products).
