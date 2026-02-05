Through this agreement, the distributor of energy and mobility solutions is making its entry into the European bitumen market, aiming to develop its distribution activities to serve key infrastructure sectors.

Since January 1, 2026, a storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes at the ATPC terminal has been utilized by Rubis Asphalt for bitumen distribution.

Equipped to accommodate large vessels and barges, this platform enables truck loading operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It plays a key role in maintaining the supply chain for the Belgian and Dutch markets, while also serving as a strategic gateway to France and Germany.

The ramp-up of this new European platform will occur gradually, with 2026 serving as a year of transition and integration for bitumen activities in Europe.