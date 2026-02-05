Rubis Enters the European Bitumen Market

Rubis has announced that it has secured an exclusive five-year, renewable lease to operate the bitumen storage facilities at the ATPC terminal in Antwerp, the region's leading bitumen import terminal, located in northwestern Europe.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/05/2026 at 01:45 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Through this agreement, the distributor of energy and mobility solutions is making its entry into the European bitumen market, aiming to develop its distribution activities to serve key infrastructure sectors.



Since January 1, 2026, a storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes at the ATPC terminal has been utilized by Rubis Asphalt for bitumen distribution.



Equipped to accommodate large vessels and barges, this platform enables truck loading operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It plays a key role in maintaining the supply chain for the Belgian and Dutch markets, while also serving as a strategic gateway to France and Germany.



The ramp-up of this new European platform will occur gradually, with 2026 serving as a year of transition and integration for bitumen activities in Europe.