Rubis announced on Monday that it has been fined EUR64,240,000 jointly with its subsidiary Rubis Énergie, as well as an additional EUR430,000 fine jointly with its former subsidiary Rubis Terminal, by the French Competition Authority.

This decision penalizes several industry players for engaging in anti-competitive collusion in the supply, storage, and distribution of fuels in Corsica between 2016 and 2022. The total amount of penalties imposed stands at EUR187,490,000.

Expressing that it was "dismayed by the content of the decision" and "strongly denying the practices alleged by the Authority," Rubis reiterated its commitment to "fully comply with all applicable regulations, notably competition law."