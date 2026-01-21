Rubis Launches Share Buyback Program

Defying a slightly downward trend in Paris, Rubis is up nearly 1% following the announcement of a share buyback program, as decided by the management board of the energy sector specialist.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/21/2026 at 05:21 am EST

The acquired shares will be held in order to be allocated to employees and/or corporate officers as part of an employee share ownership scheme reserved for members of a company savings plan.



The buyback period begins on January 21 and will end no later than February 27, for a maximum of 400,000 shares and at a maximum purchase price of 50 euros (excluding fees and commissions) per share, representing a maximum total amount of 20,000,000 euros.



Rubis has appointed an independent investment services provider to execute the share buyback program.

