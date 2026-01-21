The acquired shares will be held in order to be allocated to employees and/or corporate officers as part of an employee share ownership scheme reserved for members of a company savings plan.
The buyback period begins on January 21 and will end no later than February 27, for a maximum of 400,000 shares and at a maximum purchase price of 50 euros (excluding fees and commissions) per share, representing a maximum total amount of 20,000,000 euros.
Rubis has appointed an independent investment services provider to execute the share buyback program.
35 years of providing sustainable, reliable access to energy for as many people as possible. The group has diversified into renewable electricity generation to adapt to changing demand and climate challenges. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- energy distribution (99.3%; Rubis Energie): distribution of fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The group operates 1,143 service stations in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. In addition, the group offers logistics services that include trading and supply, refining and shipping;
- renewable electricity production (0.7%; Rubis Photosol): development, financing, operation and maintenance of large-scale ground-mounted and shaded photovoltaic installations, as well as rooftop installations for professionals. In addition, Rubis holds a 17.2% stake in HDF Energy, an international group specializing in the development of hydrogen-electricity plant projects.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), Caribbean (49.1%) and Africa (37.9%).
On October 16, 2024, Rubis finalized the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal joint venture (bulk storage of liquid products).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.