Rumors Swirl Regarding Potential Merger Between Virbac and Ceva Sante

Virbac shares retreated in early trading, falling 1.29% to €343.50, following a note from Oddo BHF. The brokerage indicated that Ceva may be interested in a tie-up with the animal health specialist.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 03:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to a report by Le Journal Des Entreprises, the chairman of Ceva Sante stated he is "open to a merger" with Virbac. Analysts note that Ceva Sante is the world's fifth-largest veterinary pharmaceutical company, generating €1.9bn in revenue, with 25% derived from vaccines and biology. The firm operates 32 industrial sites and 21 R&D centers, employing 7,200 people. Ceva maintains a strong presence in the poultry and swine segments, whereas Virbac, the industry's sixth-largest player, focuses primarily on companion animals and ruminants.



Oddo BHF suggests the theoretical rationale for such a merger lies in economies of scale and product line complementarity. However, according to Le Journal Des Entreprises, Virbac does not appear enthusiastic about a potential union. Oddo BHF further noted that the Dick family, which controls 50.09% of Virbac, "has always demonstrated its commitment to remaining independent."



Analysts explained they remain skeptical of the speculative scenario, as Virbac appears fully focused on its 2030 strategic plan and intends to preserve its family-owned identity.



The rating on Virbac remains Outperform, with a price target of €409, representing a potential upside of 20%.