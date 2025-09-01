RWE announces that it has commissioned four new wind farms and a solar power plant with a total installed capacity of 83 megawatts (MW) in France.



Located in the Hauts-de-France, Normandy, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions, RWE began construction of the power plants in 2024.



In Hauts-de-France, RWE installed the Catillon-Fumechon wind farm (21.6 MW, six turbines), the Catésis-Bois Marronnier wind farm (29.2 MW, eight turbines) in the municipalities of Troivilles and Reumont, and added four turbines (19.2 MW in total) to its Nouvions wind farm.



In Normandy, the group is commissioning the Ormesnil wind farm (9.6 MW, two turbines). And in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, RWE has installed 7,420 solar modules at the Pierrières photovoltaic power plant (4.2 MWp) in Ardillières.



Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe and Australia: "The projects will provide green electricity to around 40,000 French households. In our journey to help France build a clean, stable, and cost-effective energy supply, we are harnessing France's wind and sun."