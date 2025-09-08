RWE and Apollo Global Management have signed a long-term partnership to secure financing for RWE's 25.1% stake in Amprion.



Amprion is one of Germany's four transmission system operators (TSOs) and operates the transmission network that spans seven German states and serves approximately 29 million people.



The TSO plans significant investments in network expansion over the next decade to improve critical energy infrastructure.



The partnership between RWE and Apollo ensures that the equity required for its 25.1% stake is available to support Amprion's major investment program over the next decade.



Under the agreement, Apollo will pay RWE €3.2bn in exchange for an equity stake in a newly formed joint venture (JV).



This JV will hold RWE's 25.1% stake in Amprion.



The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025.